Qualcomm Bets On Mobile Ads

Qualcomm continues to invest outside its core business of wireless chips: The company has purchased Irish mobile advertising firm Xiam for $32 million. Xiam’s demographic/behavioural targeting software lets mobile carriers offer their subscribers customised ads and content offers, like music, games, etc. Qualcomm says the deal “will be neutral” to its 2008 earnings. Release.



