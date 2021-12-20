The quaintest small towns to visit in New England

The small town of Mystic, Connecticut, was made famous in the 1988 flick “Mystic Pizza.”

There are tons of things to do while visiting, including visiting the Mystic Aquarium or grabbing a slice at the real-life Mystic Pizza restaurant.

Mystic also comes alive around the holidays, when visitors can stroll around the town’s harbor, look at decorated sailboats, and stop in for some holiday shopping on the town’s main street.