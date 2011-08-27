WELCOME TO THE QUAIL: Pebble Beach Car Week's Most Exclusive Event

Julie Zeveloff
The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance may be the most important event during the annual Classic Car Week on the Monterey Peninsula, but it’s certainly not the toughest to get into.That honour belongs to the Quail Motorsports Gathering, a daylong show at Quail Lodge, a golf club nestled between Monterey and Carmel.

Tickets go for $400 each, if you can get your hands on them. The event is capped at 3,000, and organisers are strict about enforcing that limit.

This year, highlights of the show included an appearance by car aficionado Jay Leno, a motorcade of Jaguar E-Types in celebration of the model’s 50th anniversary, and a “fireside chat” with famed Porsche driver Derek Bell.

Attendees tasted caviar, sipped champagne and took in some of the most impressive classic cars in the world.

We were on hand to check out the scene; here’s the highlight reel.

This was no ordinary parking lot; we saw this row of Ferraris BEFORE we went through the gates.

Dogs were a popular accessory.

For a day, Quail Lodge's golf course was transformed into an automobile showcase.

A motorcade of Jaguar E-Types roared past, flanked by California Highway Patrol. They were fresh off a race at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

Inside, we saw Bugatti Veyrons of every shade. These gorgeous cars cost $1.3 million each.

For the first time, the Quail also featured a motorcycle section.

A crowd gathered around this chrome make.

But this purple Rolls Royce--a one-of-a-kind car commissioned by Sleep Innovations founder Michael Fux--really caught our eye.

Of course, there were tons of delicious things to eat. A half-dozen food tents featured cuisine from various world regions.

Not only were the wine and champagne flowing, there was also a make-your-own margarita bar by Patron (this guy was also serving margaritas).

Half the crowd seemed more interested in the food than the cars.

Strictly speaking, the field wasn't limited to automobiles.

The cars ranged from vintage...

To racing.

At one point, attendees were serenaded by a Mariachi band.

We got to check out the inner workings of some vintage Ferraris.

This Cadillac LaSalle was first restored in 1954.

Hey! There's Jay Leno, checking out the interior of a Bugatti Veyron. He even put on booties before sitting in the driver's seat.

We stopped at the Bonhams auction, which brought in a total of $11 million.

Not every car sold. No one bought this 1925 Speedwell, which was expected to go for as much as $225,000.

This much-hyped BMW, handpainted by Frank Stella, went for $854,000.

Behind a curtain, rows of cars waited to be auctioned off.

Back on the field, there were even more sleek race cars.

We especially loved this one.

Everyone was taking photographs.

Check out this gorgeous embroidered interior.

Of course, beautiful women were on hand to help show off the Lamborghinis.

