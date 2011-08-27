WELCOME TO THE QUAIL: Pebble Beach Car Week's Most Exclusive Event

Photo: Kevin Hulsey Illustration, Inc.

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance may be the most important event during the annual Classic Car Week on the Monterey Peninsula, but it’s certainly not the toughest to get into.That honour belongs to the Quail Motorsports Gathering, a daylong show at Quail Lodge, a golf club nestled between Monterey and Carmel.



Tickets go for $400 each, if you can get your hands on them. The event is capped at 3,000, and organisers are strict about enforcing that limit.

This year, highlights of the show included an appearance by car aficionado Jay Leno, a motorcade of Jaguar E-Types in celebration of the model’s 50th anniversary, and a “fireside chat” with famed Porsche driver Derek Bell.

Attendees tasted caviar, sipped champagne and took in some of the most impressive classic cars in the world.

We were on hand to check out the scene; here’s the highlight reel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.