Germany Changes Its Mind About Giving Putin Prestigious Quadriga Prize

Werkstatt Deutschland has changed its mind about giving Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin the Quadriga Award, reports RiaNovosti.



The highly prestigious prize is awarded to “role models for enlightenment, dedication and the public good.”

The original nomination had been fraught with controversy, with Cem Ozdemir, a co-chair of the German opposition Green party, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and history professor Edgar Wolfrum, withdrawing from the board in protest.

Previous winner and former Czech president Vaclav Havel had threatened tp return his prize received in 2009, reports The Local.

Critics had felt Putin was not an adequately democratic candidate.

