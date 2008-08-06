Quadrangle's Steve Rattner: I'm Not The Guy Who Had The Affair With The Wife Of That Crazy Guy

A Wall Street horror story continues to make waves.



First, Steven Rattner, Managing Director at Credit Suisse, resigned or got canned earlier this week after having an affair with a married woman whose nutbag husband later launched a global Internet smear campaign. (The contrite Mr. Rattner, who broke no laws and violated no corporate policy, shared his story with the NYT’s Andrew Ross Sorkin.)

And now the other Steven Rattner, Managing Director at private-equity power house Quadrangle (S.A. 100 No. 32), confesses that he’s had to field panicked calls and reassure friends/family/colleagues/clients that he hasn’t gone and wrecked his life:

“I’ve gotten people calling up in a panic,” he said. “I had to tell them it wasn’t me.”

See Also: Wall Street Bigwig Out After Crazy Husband of Married Mistress Launches Internet Smear Campaign

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.