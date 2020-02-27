Quaden Bayles' family declined a fully funded trip to Disneyland, instead choosing to donate the $400,000 to charities tackling childhood bullying and suicide

Network 10/YouTube Quaden Bayles and his mother Yarraka.

Quaden Bayles’ family has rejected the money raised by a GoFundMe page to send him to Disneyland because they think the money is better off being spent on children’s charities.

Over $US470,000 has been raised so far.

Quaden’s aunt Mundanara Bayles spoke to NITV News about the decision and how the community would benefit more from the money going to community organisations that “really need it.”

A video of Quaden crying and saying he wanted to end his life went viral recently. Soon afterwards, conspiracy theories circulated online about his age and agenda.

Reporting from Insider found no evidence to suggest Quaden or Yarraka have been lying about his age.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Quaden Bayles – the 9-year-old Australian boy with dwarfism who was filmed crying hysterically about bullies – to go to Disneyland has made over $US470,000 and counting. It was set up by comedian Brad Williams, who has the same form of dwarfism as Quaden.

But the family has decided to decline the money and instead send it to charities tackling childhood bullying and suicide, according to NITV News.

Instagram In this since-deleted Instagram photo, Quaden can be seen sitting in a toy car.

Quaden’s aunt Mundanara Bayles spoke to the news service, saying Quaden would have loved to go to Disneyland to “escape to anywhere that is fun that doesn’t remind him of his day to day challenges.”

“But my sister said, ‘You know what, let’s get back to the real issue,'” she said. “This little fella has been bullied. How many suicides, black or white, in our society have happened due to bullying?”

She said the community would benefit more from the money going to organisations that “really need it.”

“We need to come together and work out how to make sure young people like Quaden don’t have to deal with what they have been dealing with,” she said.

Williams posted the GoFundMe page, called “Let’s send a wonderful kid to Disneyland!“, saying he wanted to let Quaden know “bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy.”

He set up the page after a video filmed by Quaden’s mother, Yarraka Bayles, emerged online. It showed Quaden crying hysterically and saying he wanted to kill himself, while Yarraka narrated what was going on.

Getty

“I’ve just picked my son up from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people to know – parents, educators, teachers – this is the effect that bullying has,” she said.

“This is the impact that bullying has on a 9-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education, and have fun, but every single freaking day, something happens. Another episode, another bullying, another taunt, another name-calling.”

Soon after the video went viral – amassing over 25 million views before it was removed – conspiracy theories about Quaden started circulating online. Most were about his age and stemmed from one unverified Facebook post that claimed he was 18 years old.

Reporting from Insider found no evidence to suggest Quaden or Yarraka have been lying about his age.

