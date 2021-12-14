A Facebook group for victims of the Friday night and Saturday morning tornadoes is helping people recover photos, pets, quilts, and other items lost in the deadly event. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

On Friday and early Saturday, tornadoes reportedly killed at least 74 people in Kentucky.

A Facebook user launched “Quad State Tornado Found Items” to help the victims.

Inside the group, which has over 57,000 members, people are posting images of found items and pets.

A Facebook group for Quad State Tornado victims is helping people find photos, pets, quilts, and other items lost in the deadly event — sometimes from across state lines.

On Friday night and early Saturday, intense storms created tornadoes, including one named the “Quad State Tornado,” that tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri and killed at least 74 people in Kentucky, the state that suffered the worst, according to The New York Times.

“Quad State Tornado Found Items” has over 57,000 members and was created on Saturday. The group’s “About” page urges people to post pictures of found items. The page’s administrator did not respond to a request for comment.

The public group, which has nearly 3,000 posts, amassed new posts virtually every minute on Tuesday afternoon. Many users have posted pictures of found photographs, including photos depicting families, children smiling, tombstones decorated with flowers, and old houses.

One user from southern Indiana said they found a photograph of a woman that they claimed came to their backyard from 165 miles (266km) away in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. They later updated the post saying they found the owner and were mailing the picture to them.

Users are also using the platform to invite victims of the storm to stay with them for the holidays and share GoFundMe pages.

Multiple users have shared pictures of discovered animals. One person said they had discovered a pitbull and later updated the post claiming they reconnected the pet with its owner. Another person posted that they had found two dogs — a yellow labrador mix and a great Pyrenees — and said they were still looking for their owners.

People have also created threads asking users to comment if they’ve lost a pet and include the location and as much other information as they can. Hundreds of users have commented on these posts.

Other users have made posts saying they found handmade quilts, children’s toys, handwritten letters, scissors, a specially adorned basketball, phones, and identification cards.

Some findings were more specific: one user posted a picture on Monday of a Ziploc bag that appeared to contain hair and said on the bag that it was someone’s first haircut, dated to 2014. The user later edited their post to say they found the bag’s owner.