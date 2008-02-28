QTrax: We're Still Launching...Someday

We can’t read a schedule and we can’t use a watch, so we missed QTrax CEO Allan Klepfisz’ presentation at the Digital Music Forum today. But we caught up with Allan just after he finished up, and he was as cheery and optimistic as ever.

Allan won’t say when his ad-supported, free, legal P2P music service is going to launch. But he insisted that it will indeed launch. He also wouldn’t say what happened to the music label deals that he said he had, but didn’t. But he said he’ll be able to tell us about it some day, and that it will be an amazing story. We can’t wait to hear it.

See Also: QTrax: We’re Launching…Someday

