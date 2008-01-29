QTrax: We're Launching...Someday

Latest update on the QTrax saga: The company says that the site is up, but you probably can’t use it, because it’s getting so much use. Oh, and the whole thing about providing music from all four major labels that you can download for free? That’s not going to work, either.

“The response to the service is clearly unprecedented. We launched at MIDEM, the leading music industry conference, precisely because of the degree of support we have had and continue to enjoy from rights holders,” said QTRAX President and CEO Allan Klepfisz. “We believe the exact nature of that support will be publicly clarified within a very short time. As the world’s first free and legal P2P service that has chosen to spend 4.5 years on licensing and not to violate IP rights, we have decided that we will provide activation keys shortly upon final execution of all pertinent contracts.”

Translation: If you can get to the site, you can download the QTrax/Songbird software, which lets you import all your existing music into a new player/web browser. We were able to pull this off this morning, and that part seemed to work fine. (Screenshot below) But you won’t be able to actually download free music until the lawyers are done. If you believe Allan Klepfisz, that’s going to happen any day now. But we wouldn’t blame you if you were sceptical about that.

