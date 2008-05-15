QTrax Signs With Warner/Chappell (WMG)

(WMG) the last of the four major music publishers to link up with would-be legal P2P service.



This doesn’t give QTrax the ability to do what it says it wants to do: Let users download as much music as they want — legally, for free. But it’s a good step toward doing it. That’s because in order to get the service off the ground, QTrax needs deals with both music labels — which own the actual recordings — and music publishers — which own the underlying compositions. And just because an artists is signed with a particular label doesn’t ensure that the same company owns the publishing. (See, for instance, the Beatles).

QTrax, which famously said earlier this year that it had agreements with the four major record labels even though it didn’t, has now signed one major label, Universal Music Group. But by linking up with all of the big publishers, QTrax will make it a lot easier to cut deals with the other 3 biggies, and to be able to distribute their music when it does.

