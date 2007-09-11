QTrax Picks Up CTO

Music service Qtrax has hired J. Christopher Roe as CTO; previously Roe was at Interpublic’s AFG Interactive Unit. Still no word on Qtrax’s parent company Brilliant Technologies’ plan to take the music service public via a shell company. Brilliant/Qtrax CEO Allan Klepfisz told us August 16 that a deal was set to go within the next 30 days. Release after the jump.



QTRAX APPOINTS J. CHRISTOPHER ROE TO chief TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Former CTO of Interpublic Group’s AFG Interactive to Architect First Legal, Free P2P Music Service in Advance of December 2007 Launch

New York, NY—September 10, 2007—Qtrax (www.qtrax.com)—the world’s first ad-supported, free and legal peer-to-peer music service, today announced the appointment of J. Christopher Roe as Chief Technology Officer. Roe comes to Qtrax from Interpublic Group’s AFG Interactive, where he managed multiple information and communication systems across its global network. Immediately prior to AFG Interactive, Roe served as Chief Information Officer of NewYorkCity.com, the leading site for information about New York City hotels, restaurants, nightlife, tours and events. His technology vision and leadership helped the organisation improve cost effectiveness, service quality and business development through a series of Web initiatives.

In his new role, Roe will guide Qtrax through its launch later this year by structuring the implementation of the state-of-the-art technology essential to the company’s unique business model, which will exploit the dynamic nexus between interactive advertising and intellectual property.

“To build the largest virtual record shop in the world requires exceptional imagination, talent and experience,” said Qtrax CEO Allan Klepfisz. “Chris’s well-established reputation as a leader within the tech community makes him an extremely fitting match for Qtrax and our pioneering music discovery service. We will cannibalise the illegal services not only by providing a vastly superior form of free with much more extensive free content but also by leapfrogging them in technology.”

“I am extremely excited to join Qtrax at this critical moment in the company’s development stage,” said newly appointed Qtrax CTO, J. Christopher Roe. “Qtrax offers a unique and very exciting opportunity to alter the landscape of the entertainment industry and effect real change for the benefit of the both the creative community and the consumer.”

Roe’s early leadership experience as an Outward Bound instructor and Search and Rescue Wilderness EMT provided Roe with the perfect foundation to manage the strategic development of IT in support of corporate objectives. As an executive producer for Vivendi Universal, AOL, IBM and USA Networks, Roe was responsible for the management and implementation of technology initiatives directly to corporate communications and public relations.

About Qtrax

Qtrax (www.qtrax.com) is the world’s first legal and free peer-to-peer music service, set to launch in late-2007. Showcasing an innovative ad-supported downloading model that easily directs revenue back to artists and rights holders, Qtrax is the first P2P to be embraced en masse by the music industry. Qtrax has successfully signed licensing deals with the major labels, music publishers and leading indies, including: EMI Music; Warner Music Group; Sony/ATV Publishing; Universal Publishing; TVT, The Orchard and V2. Hosted on the Gnutella network, Qtrax will provide fans with access to a colourful and diverse catalogue with millions of high-quality, high-fidelity digital music files. Based in New York City, Qtrax is a subsidiary of Brilliant Technologies Corporation (OTCBB:BLLN), a publicly traded technology holding company.

###

