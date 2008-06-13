Who Is QTrax's Biggest Fan, And What Are They Hiding?

We’ve been consistent… sceptics about QTrax, the site that has promised to deliver free, legal music downloads, for quite some time. And from time to time, our sceptical posts have drawn brickbats from readers who think we’re being too hard on the service. Fair enough — we’re happy to hear you tell us how dumb we are.



But why did the comparatively mild piece we published yesterday — about the fact that QTrax now promises to launch, for real, next week — engender so much commentary? And did so many of those comments — published under different names — come from the same source?

As of noon, we’ve received 25 comments on Hilary Lewis’ story. A dozen of them came from the same IP address (96.21.105.247), which a whois search tells us is coming from someone who’s getting on the Web using Videotron, a Canadian ISP.

Here’s “Dogcat“, who first weighed in at 10:09 ET:

Hilary Lewis sounds like she’s bored out of her mind, and takes pleasure in anyone else’s discomfort. There was not one positive intonation in that article, which should otherwise have told of a success story in the making. HAHAHAHA Silicon Alley Insider looses credibility on having slanted attitude.

Then the same person, using a different name each time, pops off another 11 times. If you’re keeping score, they use the following handles: “Coolmil”, “Shotcaller”, “Kindo”, “Silverstone”, “Lopaka”, “Eric Mahoney”, “Stephanie”, “Rodney”, “Asbesto”, “darby” and “Cav.”

To our shy commenter’s sort-of credit, they did throw in one red herring — a fake counter-argument from Asbesto: “You people are fools. Qtrax will never deliver.” But the rest of them are written by someone with a terribly tinny ear. Here’s “Lopaka”:

I don’t generally comment on articles, but I’v got 4 kids in college, and I want to show them that dad is pretty much up to date with what is hot. In fact I’m ahead of the pack. I second Silverstone when saying this thing is gonna be huge!

Etc. Nor is our mystery writer the only shy Qtrax fan: Turns out both “TreoTreo” and “THEREALDEAL” are the same person — or at least they’re using the same computer, or networked computers — as well.

Look. It’s the Web. You can say what you want, basically. And in general, we’re happy to have you say it here. We’ve got pretty liberal Terms of Use policies, and we haven’t had much reason to consult them in the past 11 months or so. But if you’re going to use our comments section to promote a company — particularly one owned by a thinly-traded penny stock — we’d take you a lot more seriously if you used your real name. Or just one name. Thanks.

Update: A reader directs us to this discussion board for Qtrax and holding company Brilliant Technologies, where you can find Dogcat and TreoTreo (or people who use those names — we’ve got no idea, nor do we care at this point) in their native habitat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.