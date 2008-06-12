Free Music Service QTrax: Launching (Again) June 18

After an embarrassing false start last January, QTrax is just about ready to try again. The service now says it will begin offering free and legal downloads on June 18.



As of now, though, QTrax will still only be able to offer music from two of the big four music labels: Universal Music Group and EMI; it has yet to reach deals with the recorded-music divisions of WMG or Sony/BMG.

QTrax’s had originally promised that it would have all four majors music delivered via “The world’s first free and legal P2P music download network”, but it has since had to tamp down its ambitions. Universal and EMI’s music will not be available via P2P but will instead come from Qtrax’s servers.

