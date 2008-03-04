QTrax: A Real Major Label Deal*

QTrax, the service that wants to bring you free, ad-supported music downloads but doesn’t have deals with any major music labels, finally has one.



Really? No. Not really.

But QTrax has renewed its existing deal with EMI Music Publishing, which owns the underlying rights of more than a million songs. And without publishing deals like this, it doesn’t matter how many deals it has with major labels for the actual recordings of the songs. It needs both.

That’s one of the many challenges involved in licensing a venture like this, and why QTrax CEO Allen Klepfisz is wise to have stopped predicting when he’ll have all the big guys on board.

