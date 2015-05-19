The 20 most prestigious business schools in Europe

Wikipedia, Peter Haas Vienna University of Economics and Business, reportedly the biggest business school campus in Europe.

Business schools and their applicants are fiercely competitive — but which ones deserve the prestige of being known as Europe’s best?

QS has released their rankings of the best universities in the world by subject and region, including Europe’s 20 best schools for business and management courses. The schools number among the best in the world and have produced a raft of CEOs of the world’s biggest companies.

The rankings are built through the number of research citations the school gets per paper released, its reputation among academics, and its reputation among employers — covering both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.