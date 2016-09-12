The definitive ranking of the 30 best universities in the world

Ben Moshinsky
Photo: Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images

Picking the right university is one of the first big decisions of adulthood.

To help, QS has ranked universities since 2013 using a methodology that evaluates academic reputation, employer reputation, student to faculty ratio as well as international reputation.

Using a points system, QS then rates the university out of 100.

The latest rankings were published on Tuesday and can be found on the QS website.

It hasn’t been a great year for British universities. Thirty eight of the UK’s 48 universities in top 400 have dropped down the rankings this year, with Cambridge falling out of the top three.

Political uncertainty over immigration reform and problems with long-term funding, could have affected the UK universities’ performance, said Ben Sowter, head of research at QS, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Most of the top 30 are in the US, but here’s the definitive ranking:

30. McGill University, Canada: overall rating -- 84.1

Photo: Getty

29. University of Manchester, UK: overall rating -- 84.8

Perte Birkinshaw/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0.

28. University of California, Berkeley, USA: overall rating -- 85.2

John Morgan Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0.

27. University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong: overall rating -- 85.4

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

26. Northwestern University, USA: overall rating -- 85.7

Photo: Jonathan Daniel/ Getty Images

25. Duke University, USA: overall rating -- 86

Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

24. Tsinghua University, China: overall rating -- 86

Jon/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0.

23. University of Michigan, USA: overall rating -- 86.4

Getty Images

22. The Australian National University, Australia: overall rating -- 87.3

Getty Images

21. King's College London, UK: overall rating -- 87.7

Photo: Getty

20. Columbia University, USA: overall rating -- 88.6

Facebook/Columbia University

19. University of Edinburgh, USA: overall rating -- 88.9

Kim Traynor/CC 3.0

18. University of Pennsylvania, USA: overall rating -- 89

Via Wikimedia Commons

17. John Hopkins University, USA: overall rating -- 89.3

Via Wikimedia Commons

16. Cornell University, USA: overall rating -- 90.1

Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

15. Yale University, USA: overall rating -- 90.9

Via Wikimedia Commons

14. Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland: overall rating -- 91.1

Photo: Youtube

13. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore: overall rating -- 91.4

Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images

12. National University of Singapore, Singapore: overall rating -- 91.5

Photo: Nanyang Technological University

11. Princeton University, USA: overall rating -- 92.8

Princeton University/Facebook

10. University of Chicago, USA: overall rating -- 93

Cszmurlo, Wikipedia

9. Imperial College London, UK: overall rating -- 94.1

Photo: Getty

8. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland: overall rating -- 94.2

Roland zh/Wikipedia

7. University College London, UK: overall rating -- 95.6

University College London

6. University of Oxford, UK: overall rating -- 96.8

Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

5. California Institute of Technology (CalTech), USA: overall rating -- 96.9

Joe Wolf/ Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0.

4. University of Cambridge, UK: overall rating -- 97.2

Wikipedia/Public Doman

3. Harvard University, USA: overall rating -- 98.3

William B. Plowman/Getty Images

2. Stanford University, USA: overall rating -- 98.7

John Morgan/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0.

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA: overall rating -- 100

Bobby Johnson/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0.

