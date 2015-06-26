The best universities in Europe if you want to get a great job in tech

Getting a computer science degree is still one of the best ways to start out in tech.

We broke down the QS World University Rankings by subject and region, to find the top colleges for computer science and information systems in Europe.

The ranking, created by British publisher Quacquarelli Symonds, is based on an institution’s reputation with academics and employers, and the number of research citations the school gets per paper.

20. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich is one of Germany's oldest universities, and is ranked 20th in Europe for computer science. Some of the school's graduates have gone on to work at Google's Swiss offices. Ludwig Maximilians Universität 19. You don't even need to study computer science at the London School of Economics to make it in tech. Former CEO and cofounder of taxi app Hailo Jay Bregman holds an MSc in Communications from LSE. King George V laid the foundation for LSE's Old Building in 1920. 18. Lomonosov Moscow State University is the best place to study computer science in Russia, and is the only Russian school to make it into the QS top 20. Moscow State University 17. KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden has some famous tech alumni. Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek studied here, as did SoundCloud founders Alexander Ljung and Eric Wahlforss. An aerial view of KTH 16. Germany's first email was received at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in August 1984. The school comes in third for computer science in the country. The Institution for Electric Engineering at KIT 15. King's College London is ranked 15th for computer science in Europe. While the school is famous for its literary alumni, Foursquare cofounder Naveen Selvadurai studied here for five months during his junior year. King's College London chapel 14. KU Leuven is Belgium's best university for computer science, and the only one to make it into QR's top 20. Inner view of the Adrian VI college at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven 13. Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin is the second-best university to study computer science in Germany. The founders of Marxist theory Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels also attended the school. Humboldt University 12. Ecole Normale Supérieure is the best university to study computer science in France. The French grand école -- a higher education establishment outside the framework of the public university system -- was conceived during the French Revolution. The courtyard at the main ENS building, Cour au Ernests 11. Delft University of Technology is the best university for computer science in the Netherlands. It is even better for engineering, coming sixth in Europe, and has designed its own humanoid robot and solar-powered race car. Delft University of Technology's library 10. University of Manchester is the north of England's top university for computer science. Skyscanner CEO Gareth Williams studied mathematics and computing and met the site's cofounders here. Manchester University 9. The first European centre of electronic computation was opened at Politecnico di Milano in 1954. It is now the best place to study computer science in Italy, according to QS. Politecnico di Milano's Bovisa campus 8. Technische Universität München is the best place to study in Germany if you want to take computer science. The research university has campuses in Munich, Garching and Freising-Weihenstephan. Technische Universität München 7. Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) is Switzerland's second-best university for computer science. It was the birthplace of the Archimedean oath, an ethical code of practice for engineers and technicians, similar to the Hippocratic oath used by medics. The Rolex Learning Centre at the EPFL campus 6. University College London (UCL) comes in sixth in Europe and fifth in the UK for computer science. Tech aside, the college's most famous alumni is Mahatma Ghandi. Main building at UCL 5. Imperial College London is one of England's top three universities for computer science, and is ranked sixth-best in Europe. Science fiction author H.G Wells studied here. Imperial College London 4. University of Edinburgh is Scotland's top school for computer science, and the UK's third. The city has one of the largest tech startup clusters outside London. Edinburgh University 3. ETH Zurich is the top university for computer science in Switzerland and mainland Europe, according to QS. The college's most famous alumni is theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. 2. The cluster of hardware and software companies based in Cambridge, dubbed 'Silicon Fen,' owes its success to the science and engineering talent coming out of the university. Punters cruise along the rive behind King's College in Cambridge 1. Oxford is the top university for computer science in the UK and Europe. Google Ventures has invested in in an accelerator based on the campus, and acquired two AI startups spun out from the University, Dark Blue Labs and Vision Factory, through Deepmind. Keble College, Oxford Now see: KU Leuven in Belgium also made it into the top 20 schools for economics. The best universities in Europe if you want to be a top economist »

