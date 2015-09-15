Take a look at the 20 most prestigious universities in Europe for the new academic year

The 2015 ranking of global universities has just been published by education specialists QS, ahead of the start of the academic year. You can take a look at the whole tables here.

There’s fierce competition for the top spots in every country.

The rankings are based on academic reputation, reputation with employers, student to staff ratio and the number of citations per academic paper the institution produces. They have produced their methodology here.

Many of the best higher education institutions in the world are found in Europe, and we’ve got this year’s top 20 listed below.

20. Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Germany's oldest university, just sneaks onto the list. It was founded in 1386. Wikipedia 19. Delft Institute of Technology is one of two Netherlands-based universities that makes it onto the list. The school was established in the 1840s to train civil servants for the Dutch East Indies. Wikipedia Delft University of Technology's library 18. The University of Glasgow is one of two Scottish universities on the list, punching well above its weight with a population of around 5.3 million. Wikipedia 17. Durham University is one of the many English universities that makes it into the rankings. Wikipedia 16. Though Germany is Europe's biggest country, the Technische Universität München is the country's highest-ranked institution at 16th place, according to QS. Wikimedia 15. The University of Amsterdam is the highest-ranked Dutch school on the list. Like the others in the Benelux region, many of the courses are offered in English. Anh nguyen, Youtube 14. The University of Warwick. Andy Haldane, the Bank of England's chief economist, did his postgraduate degree at the university. Ben Firshman/Wikipedia 10. The University of Manchester just makes it into the top 10, the highest-ranking institution in northern England. Wikipedia Manchester University 9. The Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris sneaks into the top 10, and it's the highest-ranking French institution on the list. Wikipedia The courtyard at the main ENS building, Cour au Ernests 8. The University of Edinburgh is the highest-ranking institution in the UK which isn't in southern England. kim traynor, Wikipedia 7. Despite making it into 7th place, King's College London is still only the fifth best British university on the list, showing just how UK-dominated European universities are. Wikimedia 6. Switzerland's EPFL (Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) narrowly missed out on the top spot for the country. Mikado1201, Wikipedia 3. University College London is the third-highest ranked institution un the UK (and Europe). Mahatma Gandhi is likely the institution's most famous alumni. Wikipedia 2. Oxford University misses out on the top spot by one place, and comes 6th in the world overall. Wikimedia Commons 1. Cambridge University sneaks into the top spot, beating the institution it has rivaled for centuries. Wikipedia/Andrew Dunn

