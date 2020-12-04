The 25 best MBA programs in the world for a career in tech

MIT Sloan MIT (Sloan) has the best MBA program for a career in tech, according to Quacquarelli Symonds.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education analyst, released its list of the best MBA programs for people interested in a career in technology.

This ranking is one of seven specialisations lists that were recently published; The best MBAs for a career in finance was another one of these rankings that looks at a specific career path.

MIT Sloan School of Management’s MBA program was named the best MBA for a career in tech.

The following are the top 25 MBAs in the world for a career in tech, according to QS.

If you are planning to enroll in a MBA program to get ahead in a career within the tech industry, you may want to check out one of these top schools.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education analyst, recently released the best MBAs for seven different career specialisations. This includes the best MBAs for a career in tech.

QS used three different data sources to develop these rankings: its Global Employer Survey, its Business School Survey, and publishing company Elsevier’s Scopus database. Each program’s overall score out of 100 is based on three metrics used to evaluate the business school’s MBA program. These three metrics are career placement in the tech industry, research strength related to “management of technology and innovation,” and employer reputation in the industry per QS’ website.

The MBA program at MIT Sloan School of Management was named the best for a career in tech in this year’s ranking, same as last year’s ranking. According to QS, MIT Sloan had scores of at least 95 for the three metrics that make up the overall index: 95 in career placement, 99.4 in employer reputation, and 97 in research strength. Stanford Graduate School of Business took on the second spot, and the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkley, took on third, swapping spots from last year’s ranking.

The following are the 25 best MBA programs for a career in tech, according to QS Quacquarelli Symonds. We also included the overall specialisation ranking score and the share of the 2019 class that are going into this industry. The full list and other specialisation rankings can be found on QS’ website.

25. North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

photohoo/Getty Images

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Overall score: 74.3

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:21%



24. IESE Business School

Albert Gea/Reuters

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Overall score: 74.4

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:15%



23. NYU (Stern)

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Location: New York, New York

Overall score: 75.6

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:15%



22. HEC Paris

HEC Paris

Location: Jouy en Josas, France

Overall score: 76.2

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:16%



21. Columbia Business School

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Location: New York, New York

Overall score: 77.3

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:11%



20. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Overall score: 79.4

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:30%



19. National University of Singapore (NUS)

kittijaroon/Getty Images

Location: Singapore

Overall score: 80.6

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:37%



18. IE Business School

Location: Madrid, Spain

Overall score: 80.7

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:23%



17. Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Overall score: 81.3

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:20%



16. Washington (Foster)

KingWu/Getty Images

Location: Seattle, Washington

Overall score: 82.3

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:60%



15. INSEAD

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images INSEAD in Singapore.

Location: Paris, France; Singapore

Overall score: 83.0

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:14%



14. Texas (McCombs)

Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

Location: Austin, Texas

Overall score: 83.1

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:26%



13. London Business School

Spiroview Inc / Shutterstock.com London Business School.

Location: London, United Kingdom

Overall score: 84.8

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:20%



12. Esade Business School

Gustau Nacarino/Reuters

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Overall score: 85.1

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:34%



11. Duke (Fuqua)

Bryan Pollard/Shutterstock

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Overall score: 85.2

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:23%



10. Penn (Wharton)

REUTERS

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Overall score: 85.8

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:15%

9. Oxford (Saïd)

John Wreford/Getty Images

Location: Oxford, United Kingdom

Overall score: 87.0

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:24%



8. UCLA (Anderson)

Pamela Brick/Shutterstock

Location: Los Angeles, California

Overall score: 87.9

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:31%



7. Michigan (Ross)

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Overall score: 88.5

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:22%



6. Northwestern (Kellogg)

TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP via Getty Images

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Overall score: 88.7

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:23%



5. Harvard Business School

Adam Hunger/Reuters

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Overall score: 90.3

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:20%



4. Cambridge (Judge)

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Overall score: 90.6

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:36%



3. UC Berkeley (Haas)

gary yim/Shutterstock The Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

Location: Berkeley, California

Overall score: 94.2

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:33%



2. Stanford Graduate School of Business

Steve Proehl/Getty Images

Location: Stanford, California

Overall score: 94.4

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:24%

1. MIT (Sloan)

MIT Sloan

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall score: 95.2

Share of graduates going into the tech industry:29%



