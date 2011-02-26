Mayor Bloomberg Has Big Plans For QR Codes Around NYC

Photo: apple.com

Your smart phone could come in really handy on future visits to New York City.According to the Daily News, Mayor Bloomberg has big ideas for the use of bar codes around the city that will enable residents and visitors to access information about NYC restaurants and tourist attractions instantly from their smart phones.



If you’ve been dying to find out what’s behind the letter grade posted on a restaurant’s front window, you may one day get your wish.

Letter grades could soon also carry a bar code that diners can scan to see details behind the Health Department’s inspection results and any violations against the restaurant, in order to make a snap decision on whether to enter or walk down the street to another establishment.

It’s bound to be eye-opening information, there are undoubtedly more “violations” that are “standard” than we’re aware. Nonetheless, if you’re actually contemplating a restaurant with a C or worse rating, then the gory details may be welcome.

And Bloomberg wants to add bar codes to tourist attractions around the city as well, no doubt to help fuel tourism and reach his goal of attracting 50 million annual visitors by 2012. Bloomberg’s quoted as saying, “People can communicate and get information in ways that they never could before.” “This is just the beginning, once you get this to work, there’s an awful lot of things and we’re committed to do that.”

Some of the current ideas are to use bar codes to book times at tennis courts and ball fields (although those should be remote functions!) and near statues to give information about the sculptors. How great would it be to scan to video to learn the history of the city as you walk around and explore it?

When is this futuristic NYC going to happen? Well, sanitation trucks already tell us how to recycle. But for the rest of it, no date was provided, they’re just looking into the technology at this point.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.