Real or fake, we love the idea behind this video — get a QR code tattooed on your body and have it link to related media. In this case, a French man’s QR tattoo linked to a YouTube video, and when an iPhone is held over his tattoo, it becomes “animated.” Just watch the video to check it out.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: Death To The QR Code >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.