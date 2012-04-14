If You Look At It This Way, China's GDP Actually Grew 7.4%

While the headline number of 8.1% yoy growth is the one that everyone is talking about, I overlooked the fact that the quarterly growth rate of 1.8% as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics would give you an annualised growth rate of just 7.4%, and annualised growth rate for 2011 Q4 was below 8% already.



