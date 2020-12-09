Soccer players in England celebrated by taking the knee after scoring against a team whose fans booed the anti-racism gesture last weekend

Getty/Justin Setterfield Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair.

Queens Park Rangers players celebrated scoring versus Millwall on Tuesday night by taking the knee, days after Millwall fans booed the anti-racism gesture.

Prior to the match, the two sets of players linked arms and held aloft a banner which said “Inequality” with the “In” crossed out.

QPR players also took the knee while Millwall players stood, with no boos heard from Millwall’s fans.

“Millwall deserve a lot of credit,” QPR boss Mark Warburton said after. “It was a great show of unity from both clubs.”

Ilias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel took the knee in front of Millwall fans after Chair had put QPR ahead in the 53rd minute at Millwall’s ground, The Den.

The stadium was the scene of Saturday’s ugly incident in which a section of Millwall fans booed as players took the knee pre-game.

Prior to Tuesday’s match, the two sets of players linked arms and held aloft a banner which said “Inequality” with the “In” crossed out.

QPR players then took the knee while Millwall players stood. Unlike in Saturday’s game versus Derby County, no boos were heard from the Millwall crowd, who instead applauded the show of solidarity.

Millwall were allocated 2,000 tickets the game, with the fans permitted to attend being the same supporters who were allowed to do so for game against Derby.

“Millwall deserve a lot of credit,” QPR boss Mark Warburton said after. “It was a great show of unity from both clubs, shoulder to shoulder, after what happened at the weekend and the huge publicity it quite rightly received.”

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Millwall’s supporters were given a printed statement that read: “The eyes of the world are on this football club tonight â€” your club â€” and they want us to fail.

“Together as one, we will not let that happen.”

Following the match, Millwall manager Gary Rowett said: “I think what we have proved tonight is that I believe the fans are behind our anti-discrimination message and are behind our kick out racism message.”

He added: “I am proud tonight. I am proud of everybody at the club, because as I say it has been a difficult few days.”

The game ended 1-1 on the night courtesy of a 70th minute strike from Millwall’s Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

