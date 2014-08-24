Technology That Could Make Your Smartphone Charge Twice As Fast Is Coming In 2015

Business Insider, William Wei The low battery notification on an iPhone

How many times have you left the house without realising your phone only has 10% of its battery left? Probably too many times to count. Within the next few months, however, this could be less of an issue.

Startup Qnovo is working on both hardware and software solutions that can enable your phone to charge faster all while keeping the battery healthy.

The company recently told Business Insider that phones loaded with its chip solution and software will begin entering the market in 2015, although it couldn’t disclose the names of its partners.

The software is most effective when your phone’s battery is completely dead and needs to be charged quickly. For example, if you only have 20 minutes near an outlet, Qnovo’s charging technology will supposedly be able charge your phone up to 50%. Of course, this varies depending on the type of phone you have and the size of its battery.

According to Qnovo’s testing, a standard charger would only recharge your phone’s battery up to 20% in that same time period, as shown in the chart below.

Qnovo’s technology works by charging your phone in what the company calls “packets,” as opposed to the Constant Current Constant Voltage method used by standard lithium ion batteries. This means that when you charge your phone, a current charges the battery up until a certain point and then it slows down toward the end. This is known as trickle charging.

Qnovo’s solution works a little differently. It puts a little bit of a charge in, takes a break to look at how it reacts, and then puts more charge in. This allows Qnovo to monitor what’s happening inside of your smartphone’s battery to avoid potential damage.

You can’t just buy the software and download it on your phone, however. Qnovo’s chip and software need to be built into mobile devices due to the safety concerns that come with tinkering with voltage. Qnovo is in the process of working with “multiple” manufacturers on this solution, so we’ll probably see smartphones with its technology appear soon.

