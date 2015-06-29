QMS Media has listed at a premium despite a falling stock market

The Kings Cross Coca Cola sign. Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Outdoor advertising company QMS Media opened trading on the ASX at a 4.6% premium despite a stock market hit hard by increasing fears of a Greek debt default.

The shares hit 68 cents, up three cents on the IPO price of 65 cents.

QMS Media raised $90 million which will be used to fund acquisitions and expand digital and static billboards across Asia.

