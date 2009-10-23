Qin Xiao: China's Runaway Growth Creating A Bubble

Qin Xiao, chairman of China Merchants Bank and one of China’s top bankers, addressed the gigantic elephant in the room, China’s bubble:



FT: China needs an “urgent” tightening of monetary policy to prevent the huge stimulus measures introduced this year from inflating stock and property bubbles, one of the country’s leading bankers has warned.

Qin Xiao – chairman of China Merchants Bank, the country’s sixth-biggest – says in Thursday’s Financial Times that the government should not be afraid of a “moderate slowdown” in the economy.

With such control over its banks, China has orchestrated a wonderfully successful recovery while the U.S. and other countries continue their financial woes:

The Chinese government has used its control over the banks to engineer a massive increase in lending this year, with new loans in the first nine months of the year 149 per cent higher than last year at Rmb8,650bn ($1,260bn). Much of this investment has gone into infrastructure projects. The M2 measure of money supply is up 29.3 per cent, year on year.

