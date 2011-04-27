How To Video Chat Between iPhone And Android

Photo: Qik

Qik’s iPhone and Android apps got a nice update today that will let you make video calls between the two platforms.The company says it has the only app that can do this so far. And you get the added bonus of making calls over 3G or wifi.



Before, Qik made Android apps that would let you make video calls between certain Android models or phones on specific carriers.The iPhone app would only make video calls to iPhone 4s or fourth generation iPod Touches.

We think this makes Qik the killer app for video chatting. Even though Skype (which actually owns Qik) has 3G video calling on iPhone 4, it has yet to introduce the feature on Android.

FaceTime doesn’t even come close anymore since it’s limited to iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, and will only work if you have a wifi connection.

The app is free in the Android Market and Apple App Store.

