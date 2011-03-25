Qik Offers Another Free 3G Alternative To Apple's FaceTime

Photo: Qik

For about as long as Android phones had front-facing cameras, Qik has been your best bet for video chatting.That will probably continue, at least until Android phones start shipping with Google Talk’s video chat like it does with the Motorola Xoom.



Now Qik has arrived for free on iPhone 4, and it will let you video chat over both wifi and 3G.

This makes Qik the second major app after Skype that works over 3G. (Skype recently acquired Qik).

Apple’s FaceTime has yet to catch up.

The only feature Qik is missing — and the one we really want — is the ability to make calls from iPhone to Android and vice-versa, but the company says that feature is coming soon.

As was the case with Skype, you may want to monitor your usage over 3G if you don’t have an unlimited data plan. It’s best to connect over wifi when you can.

You can download Qik for iPhone 4 or iPod Touch (4th generation) for free in the App Store. You can also get the paid version which includes special effects in chat and the ability to upload HD video. It’s $2.99 in the App Store.

Note: You can also use Qik with iPhones or iPod Touches that don’t have front-facing cameras, but the person you’re calling obviously won’t be able to see you.

Don’t Miss: Make Video Skype Calls On Your iPhone Over 3G

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.