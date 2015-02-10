A China tech firm reportedly offered one night with a porn star as an employee bonus

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images Zhou Hongwei, Chairman of Qihoo 360, attends the 2014 China Internet Conference at Beijing International Convention Center on August 28, 2014 in Beijing, China.

Tech companies are consistently trying to retain top talent by offering up bumper bonuses and enviable benefits to keep its cream of crop from leaving.

However, one Chinese IT firm has reportedly broken the mould by offering up one of the possibly most controversial bonuses ever.

According to British newspaper Metro, Qihoo 360 awarded its “Employee of the Month” with a night with a famous porn star.

The company in question is Qihoo 360, which hit the headlines after an employee posted a photo of the monthly awards for successful employees, listing a Porsche and a trip to Bali as well as the event night with Julia Kyoka, a popular Japanese porn star.

The awards are intended to celebrate successful employees ahead of the Chinese New Year, set for Feb. 19.

According to Yahoo News, the award has been pulled off since the news spread out on social media.

Qihoo 360 is a company based in Beijing that operates in Internet security. It claims to be “a leading Internet and mobile platform company in China,” working with almost half a billion active users per month.

Earlier this month, Qihoo 360 had allegedly spent £11 million for purchasing the rights to the domain 360.com, the highest figure ever paid for an Internet domain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.