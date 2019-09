And The Most Overused Cliché To Describe QE2 Is...

Too easy.



DailyCaller: QE2 vs. The Titanic

Reuters: Monetary Policy: QE2 or the Titanic?

Peter Schiff: Bernanke’s QE2 Will Sunk Just Like The Titanic

CNBC: Art Cashin: Fed’s QE2 Starting to Look Like the ‘Titanic’

MarketOracle: From QE2 To Economic Titanic, The Global Asset Inflation Surge

WSJ: QE2 Or Titanic?

Al-Jazeera: QE2 — A Financial Titanic?

Michael Pettis: QE2 and the Titanic

We could go on….

