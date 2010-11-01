QE2 Preview: How To Think About The Fed's Next Move Within The Long History Of Fed Moves

Everyone expects the Fed to announced the next round of QE this week.



George Goncalves at Nomura has gone back through history to help put some context on the imminent announcement:

Shock and Awe: We do not expect the Fed to go the “shock and awe” route ($500

bn plus) because it doesn’t want to pre-commit to a number that the market would

expect them to buy in full and we believe that by remaining flexible, it allows the

Fed to remain responsive to the upcoming data. That said, this past week, various

newswires held surveys where the size of QE expectations ranged from an

average of $850 bn from a Reuters poll to a WSJ median from other primary

delears that was closer to $1 tn. The obvious risk to our Fed call and rates view is

that the Fed comes in with a large program.

Headline Effect: The Fed could announce a Treasury buy program of $1

trillion,which for example, could be broken down into two pieces. If it makes

assumptions on the future path of MBS prepays, the Fed could state something like,

“the Fed has scope to purchase up to $1 tn in USTs via new purchases and rolling

over of MBS” (assuming $450-500 bn from prepays/Agency debt paydowns and

$500 bn from reserves). In our opinion, using this approach could be rationalized

to elicit a headline effect from a large number.

Smoke and Mirrors: Committing to buying Treasuries for an “extended period of

time” without a hard final total number is another extreme option. In the 1940s

through the 1951 Treasury-Fed Accord, the Fed kept long-term rates for bonds at

around 2.5% to help fund the war time period deficits, but also help immunize bond

losses to the banking system. Although written about from an exit strategy

perspective, Aichi Amemiya, US economist wrote about this time period in a report

last year – see link. Mr. Amemiya highlighted in his Figure 4 chart that interest

rates did not budge, even though during that Fed operation, there were periods of

high inflation and deflation.

We highlight this 1941-51 period, known as the pre-Accord period, because the

Fed did not have an explicit target of how many Treasuries it purchased. Instead, it

maintained a yield target (see link page 9 – for more information from a Fed report

published in the 1990s). Some argue that using this approach, the Fed might not

need to buy as many securities as it would in a pre-defined LSAP (large scale

asset purchase) since the Fed would be always on the bid side at a certain level.

This approach would be the hardest to implement, but there is historical precedent

for such a policy and it did manage to keep rates in a tight range (Figure 2).

We think this sort of policy would be too dramatic at this point because it comes

with serious unintended consequences. The bond market now is highly dependent

on foreign buying and the USD is the reserve currency. Dissenfranching global

investors might make the exit strategy many years down the road very hard to

execute should the Fed decided to yield target.

The accompanying chart is very useful, and should probably be saved away for future reference:

Photo: Nomura

