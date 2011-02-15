QE Study Of Low Volume



I find that lower volume when an index churns is a more reliable sign of a topping pattern. Often times investors/traders point to an index that is rising on lower volume and they expect it to fall and it never does.



I would be on the look at for a climax top at the end of a low volume rise to be a signal that the markets are going to reverse. We’re in a grind higher pattern as far as I can see for now.

