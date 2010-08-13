Keith McCullough: Quantitative Easing II Is The Economic Collapse We've Been Waiting For

Keith McCullough of Hedgeye has a piece in Forbes about how the initiation of this second round of quantitative easing may signal the collapse of the American economy.



He goes into grave detail about why the market is now too obsessed with Bernanke and the Fed’s movements, how government spending is bringing the U.S. to a cataclysmic position due to our rising debt to GDP ratios, per economists Rogoff and Reinhart, and plenty more about the perils of government spending.

But what McCullough, and many of those trying to stop the Fed and government from spending more, don’t offer are solutions, or more specifically any explanation for how their desired austerity will actually lead to a more robust economy.

Bear in mind, that right now there aren’t signs that the government is in deficit trouble. There are long-term worries, yes, but treasuries are at record low yields.

The best argument for austerity is that without that bitter discipline, it will be too easy to postpone the deep structural issues we have.

Still, the US is in an unemployment crisis right now. Adding thousands of more unemployed to that heap isn’t going to make conditions for those unemployed any better.

In the end, cutting during the economy’s darkest hours, whether from Fed measures or more fiscal options, won’t put people back to work. It will put more people on the streets. This isn’t just theory, It’s what’s going on in Europe right now.

And the signs suggest that a prolonged unemployment crisis in America will be seriously destabilizing. The tea party is associated with being anti-tax (TEA is an acronym for “taxed enough already”), but that same strain would emerge differently under a GOP administration with continued massive unemployment.

So it’s a tough case to make that the government ought not to anything.

Now that doesn’t mean the new Works Progress Administration, but a good start would be to move money from inefficient places (defence has been suggested before) to more efficient programs, like high speed rail, new roads, a more efficient electrical grid, and others.

Of course, that task is made harder by folks screaming about the deficit and spending, as if that were the end-all, be-all.

