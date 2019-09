The name of the game is more dollar strength, and more euro weakness. The euro just took another noticeable leg down.



The hot new talk is that QE 2 may not ever be completed.

QE 1.5 anyone? Reminder: Bernanke talks today in front of the Senate. Maybe we’ll get some more on this.

