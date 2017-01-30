QBE shares jump as much as 5% on Allianz takeover rumour

Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Shares in QBE Insurance jumped as much as 5% on reports Germany’s Allianz has begun talks to buy the Australian firm for $20 billion. QBE denied any sale discussions.

Shares in QBE touched $12.96 in early trade, marking the biggest surge since December last year. A short while ago, the shares were up 1.5% at $12.52 while the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 1.2%.

German newspaper Handelsblatt cited sources claiming that Allianz chief executive Oliver Bäte held an in-depth discussion with his counterpart at QBE, John Neal, before Christmas where he floated an offer of $15 Australian dollars per share for QBE.

The Australian firm, in a statement to the stock exchange, said it had not held any talks with Allianz or any other potential buyers.

