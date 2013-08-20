QBE Shares Have Tanked On News Of Its 37% Fall In Half-Year Profits

More than a billion dollars was wiped off QBE’s market cap this morning after the insurer revealed that its half-year profits were down 37% on poor US performance and low investment yields.

For the 6 months to 30 June, QBE posted a net profit after tax of $US477 million, missing market expectations of $US696 million.

QBE’s share price opened down 8.7% at $15.55 and has since climbed back up to $16.02 – still down 5.93% from yesterday’s close.

Via investing.com, here’s what happened:

Fairfax reports that Citi analyst Nigel Pittaway said QBE shares had done well from factors including the falling AUD but the rally may have been overdone.

QBE has had a rough few years and is currently undergoing a major operational transformation program that will merge a number of processes and systems, and move jobs to cheaper centres like the Phillipines.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.