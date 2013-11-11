QBE Is Refunding Victorian Customers $1.1 Million After Complaints Uncover A Programming Error

Insurer QBE is refunding customers a total of $1.1 million after a state government investigation found a programming error that caused them to be overcharged.

The AFR reports today that QBE has apologised and offered refunds to about 11,000 customers in Victoria.

The error was uncovered by Victoria’s Fire Services Levy Monitor, which received a number of customer complaints about QBE charges.

The Fire Services Levy Monitor aims to stop insurance companies from profiteering from a scrapped state government fire services levy. It can fine companies up to $10 million for breaches.

