QBE Enters Two-Day Trading Halt

Insurer QBE is in a trading halt pending a company announcement.

The company told investors it would resume trading on Tuesday morning, or after the announcement’s release.

QBE’s latest half-year announcement in August saw shares dip but the price has improved since then to close at $15.45 yesterday.

The company has been talking up progress on its long-term operational transformation program all year; analysts have described 2013 as a “transitional year” for QBE.

