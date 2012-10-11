Children's Magazine Publishes Article About Making Molotov Cocktails

The latest edition of “Qaws Quzah”, a well-known Tunisian kids magazine named after the Arabic word for “Rainbow”, contains detailed instructions and a diagram that shows how to make petrol bombs.



The article appeared in a section titled “Knowledge Corner” and read:

“It is an improvised weapon that is often used in riots and acts of sabotage because it is easy to make and use.”

The magazine is aimed at 5 to 15 year old, Reuters says.

According to NBC, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Monji Chebbi appeared on TV Tuesday night to apologise for the “professional mistake”. Officials now say that the publishers will face prosecution.

