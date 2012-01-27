Qatari Royals Visit The U.S. Virgin Islands On World’s 8th Largest Yacht

Photo: JamesList

This post originally appeared at JamesList.During a recent trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands we spotted the amazing Alfa Nero, the 269-ft., $190 million megayacht launched by oceAnco in 2007, moored in St. John’s Cruz Bay.



It seems we missed the main attraction, however; a few weeks later the 436 ft. Al Mirqab, the world’s 8th largest yacht, built by Kusch Yachts in 2008, and owned by Qatari royal and prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al-Thani.

One of the world’s most impressive yachts, it’s bigger than the vessels belonging to the likes of Paul Allen and David Geffen, features luxury accommodation for 60 guests along with 60 crew. When she was launched Al Mirqab won the coveted Motor Yacht of the Year at the World Superyacht Awards, as well as an award for the interior design by Andrew Winch and a Judges commendation for the exterior styling by Tim Heywood.

The Al-Thani clan has been on a buying spree lately, and we can only speculate that they were in the Caribbean hotspot to acquire a choice piece of property. In 2008 they paid about $2 billion for famed London department store Harrods.

Sheikh Hamad also splashed out $100 million on a penthouse at London’s ultra-posh One Hyde Park development. St. John has long been a favourite with celebrities looking for a low-key tropical escape with the security of a U.S. territory. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Harrison Ford and Denzel Washington are among the A-list visitors to the island, which is home to Caneel Bay, one of the world’s top luxury resorts.

