The Voices That Matter Most Are Starting To Speak Up About Qatar's World Cup Disaster

Reuters FIFA President Sepp Blatter

As Qatar’s World Cup continues to sink deeper into controversy, more and more people are calling for a re-vote to decide if the 2022 tournament should be moved.

Last week, UEFA president Michel Platini called for a re-vote if bribery allegations are proven to be true.

Now, FIFA, the governing body of the World Cup and international soccer, is receiving pressure from the companies that give the most money to the organisation according to BBC Sport.

Five of FIFA’s top six sponsors, have issued statements expressing concern of the possibility of wrongdoing in the bidding that awarded the World Cup to Qatar.

The sponsors that have issued letters of concern are Sony, Coca-Cola, Adidas, Visa, and Hyundai/Kia.

Of the top six sponsors, only Emirates Airlines has so far declined to issue a statement.

Adidas may have had the most telling words in their letter saying, “The negative tenor of the public debate around Fifa at the moment is neither good for football nor for Fifa and its partners.”

It is one thing when fans or even presidents of football associations call for a re-vote. But it is something else when such high-profile sponsors start to hint that they will back away if negative publicity lingers.

Other sponsors have also expressed concerns, including Oil giant BP and InBev, the maker of Budweiser beer.

The United States is the favourite to host the 2022 World Cup if Qatar is stripped of the tournament.

