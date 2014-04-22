10-Year-Old Daughter Of FIFA Official Received $US3.4 Million One Year After Qatar Won World Cup Bid

The 10-year-old daughter of a FIFA executive who served on the committee that awarded the 2022 World Cup to Qatar in 2010, received a payment of “more than £2 million” ($3.4 million) in 2011 according to the U.K. Telegraph.

The executive, Ricardo Teixeira of Brazil, has since stepped down from the committee and has moved to the United States after Brazilian police opened an investigation into his business dealings.

The money was placed in a Rio savings account in the name of Teixeira’s daughter, and while there is no evidence that the money was linked to the World Cup bidding process, the transaction does raise questions.

According to the report, the payment “is thought to have been made by Sandro Rosell,” who became the President of Barcelona Football Club in 2010, six months prior to Qatar winning the World Cup bidding.

Rosell and Teixeira are said to have a long-standing business relationship.

However, one week after Qatar won the 2022 World Cup bid, Barcelona announced a new 5-year, $US210 million deal with the Qatar Foundation to sponsor the club’s jersey.

In addition, Teixeira has previously been accused of accepting bribes. Swiss court documents leaked in 2012 alleged that the former head of Brazilian football received $US13 million in kickbacks related to World Cup marketing deals.

The investigation was dropped when Teixeira repaid $US2.5 million.

This is just the latest red flag surrounding Qatar’s bid for the World Cup. Last month it was revealed that a Qatari firm allegedly paid a FIFA official $US2 million after Qatar won the bid.

Despite pressure, FIFA officials still maintain that there will be “absolutely no re-vote” for the 2022 World Cup.

