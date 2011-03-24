Qatari Engineers Working On Portable "Cloud" To Cool World Cup Stadiums

Photo: The Spoiler- UK

When Qatar was officially named as the host of the 2022 World Cup, a common criticism that came up was how hot Qatar can get in the summer, with daytime temperatures well over 100F.But 11 years of scientific advancements may just bring us the solution: Mechanical clouds that keep stadiums cool.



In what could be the most impressive idea for a World Cup inspired-invention yet is an artificial cloud that will help alleviate the average 106 degree heat.

The “artificial cloud” is a spaceship-looking contraption that appears to be born from the mind of George Lucas, but it actually being developed by the engineers at Qatar University. It will be made of ultra-light weight carbonic materials, filled with helium, powered by solar energy, and moved via remote control.

On top of all that, this ‘cloud’ will purportedly absorb harmful UV rays. The cost of one machines is estimated to be around half a million dollars. It remains to be seen if this innovative idea will come to fruition, but it’s apparent that the World Cup organisers are looking for any sort of solution to the heat they can conjure up.

