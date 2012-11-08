Qatar Airways' Business Class Terminal In Doha Is Incredibly Cushy

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

For most travellers, a seven-hour layover between connecting flights sounds like a nightmare. But for Qatar Airways’ first- and business-class passengers at Doha International Airport, the experience is downright cushy.I recently spent that long at the airline’s Premium Terminal on the way to Tanzania, and between the snacks, massage chairs, and duty-free shopping, the time passed quickly.



The 10,000-square-foot terminal is completely separate from the rest of the airport, and feels more like a bustling hotel lobby than an airport waiting room. The two-story structure, which cost nearly $100 million to build, was completed in 2006.

Disclosure: Our trip to Tanzania, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Tanzania Tourist Board, Africa Adventure Company, Singita Grumeti Group, Coastal Aviation, Qatar Airways, Tanzania National Parks, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority, and Wildlife Division.

