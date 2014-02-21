Qatar Airways Painted A Boeing 777 To Honour Barcelona's Soccer Team

Qatar Airways has taken its sponsorship of soccer team FC Barcelona to new heights — about 40,000 feet.

The players already wear the airline’s logo on their uniforms, and now a Qatar Boeing 777 has been painted in Barça colours, with the club’s crest and the line, “a team that unites the world.”

The 777 was painted in Dublin over the course of a week, and will fly routes to North America, Europe, and Asia, Qatar says.

Qatar Airways is young but growing fast, covering 134 destinations with 129 planes, and with nearly 300 more on order. In a recent press release, it said its “aggressive expansion programme” including new routes to Philadelphia, Istanbul, Edinburgh, Miami, and Dallas/Fort Worth.

Here’s another look at the 777:

And the newly unveiled Qatar Airways branding inside Barça’s Camp Nou stadium:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.