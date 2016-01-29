Qatar Airways is planning to launch the longest flight in the world

Qatar Airways may be about to launch the longest flight in the world.

Airline CEO Akbar Al Baker told Bloomberg last week that Qatar will add an ultra-long-haul route between the company’s hub in Doha and Auckland, New Zealand.

Should Al Baker’s airline go ahead with the non-stop route, it would be the longest continuous flight in the world with a distance of 9,034 miles and last 18 and a half hours.

Currently, the longest flight in the world is Qantas’ Sydney to Dallas, Texas route which covers 8,577 miles and last 16 hours and 55 minutes, according to Statista.

Next year, Emirates is expected to beat out Qantas for the honour with a new route between Dubai and Panama City, Panama. That flight will cover 8,588 miles and last 17 hours and 35 minutes.

But all three will be eclipsed when Singapore Airlines relaunches its direct flight from Singapore to New York.

The 9,500-mile, 19-hour affair was discontinued in 2013 due to high fuel costs and the early retirement of the A340-500 aircraft used to operate the flight.

However, Singapore announced last October that it will resume the flight after it takes delivery of the airline’s new Airbus A350-900ULR.

Qatar is expected to deploy the airline’s existing fleet of Boeing 777-200LR Worldliner. The Worldliner can carry more than 300 passengers with a range of 9,845 miles.

Here are the longest flights in the world according to Statista:

