Qatar Airways is now the best airline in the world

Qatar Airways has been named the Best Airline in the World for 2015 by leading aviation consumer website Skytrax.

The Gulf-based carrier was presented with the honour at Tuesday’s award ceremony at the 2015 Paris Air Show.

According to CNN, the other carriers to make the Skytrax’s top 10 include Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, ANA, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Etihad, Qantas, Garuda Indonesia, and EVA Air.

However, Skytrax has yet to reveal the exact order of the top 10.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker told CNN that the deserving recipients of the awards are the airline’s staff.

Qatar’s victory unseated last year’s winner, Singapore Airlines.

In addition to best airline, Qatar also took home the top prize for Best Airline in the Middle East and Best Business Class seat, CNN reported.

Qatar Airways previously held the top price in 2011 and in 2012.

Other winners at the ceremony included AirAsia, which took home the top prize for Best Low-Cost Airline for the seventh year in a row.

The Skytrax awards are decided based on independent surveys completed by 18.9 million passengers from 110 different countries around the world.

