Qatar Airways Made An All-Business Class Plane For Flights To London

Qatar Airways is launching a new flight between its hub in Doha and London’s Heathrow Airport, and there’s no curtain dividing the haves from the have-nots.

The entire Airbus A319 jet is dedicated to business class, with just 40 seats.

Each seat, in rows of four, will fully recline and offer a big-screen entertainment system with more than 900 movies, TV shows, and video games to choose from.

The airline already operates five daily flights between the cities, this service will bring its weekly frequency from 35 to 42 flights. The A319 already in use by Qatar seats 102 economy and 8 first class passengers, according to SeatGuru.com.

Qatar Airways is young but growing fast, covering 134 destinations with 129 planes, and with nearly 300 more on order. In a press release, it said its “aggressive expansion programme” including new routes to Philadelphia, Istanbul, Edinburgh, Miami, and Dallas/Fort Worth.

All-business class planes are not unheard of. British Airways offers service between New York and London with just 32 seats onboard. Until it cancelled the service in November 2013, Singapore Airlines operated the world’s longest flight, from Newark to Singapore, on an all-business Airbus A340.

Here’s a look at the interior of the all-business class A319 that will run between Qatar and London:

And the airport lounge in Heathrow’s Terminal 4 is pretty swanky:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.