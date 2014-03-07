The First-Class Seats On Qatar Airways' New A380 Jet Look Amazing

Qatar Airways is getting ready to take delivery of its first Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger jet, and it’s got something special planned for its first class customers.

The top-of-the-line seats will transform into fully flat beds, and come with 26-inch television screens.

That in itself is nothing new, but the new design highlights Qatar’s good taste and ability to make an aeroplane cabin look and feel luxurious.

Qatar hasn’t revealed how it will configure the rest of the huge plane, but competitor Emirates flies the A380 with about 500 seats.

The rapidly growing airline, based in Qatar, made the announcement this week at the ITB Berlin travel trade show. It has ordered 13 A380 jets from Airbus, and the first should begin between Doha and London later this year.

Qatar recently went on a plane buying spree, ordering $US50 billion worth of jets from Airbus and Boeing, including 80 new Airbus A350s. Those deliveries will more than double the size of its current fleet.

Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker showed Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit around:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.