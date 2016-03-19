Fans visiting the 2022 World Cup will have to camp in the desert because Qatar doesn't have enough hotel rooms

Fans visiting Qatar for the 2022 World Cup should be prepared to bring their sleeping bags.

According to Doha News, Qatar is expected to have just 46,000 of the required 60,000 hotel rooms FIFA requires a World Cup host nation to provide, meaning the country’s tournament officials are planning to offer desert camping as an alternate lodging option.

From Doha News:

Qatar is also looking at accommodating large volumes of visitors in desert camps during the tournament, which is being held in November and December. “It’s great weather for camping and it’s an option that I could see working really well,” [David Goodger, a UK-based director in Oxford Economics’ tourism division] told Doha News.

Fear not, glamping will be an option:

Desert camping is a common wintertime activity in Qatar. While some people simply pitch a tent in the sand, others prefer more luxurious options, spending time on sites with electricity and catered meals.

Camping isn’t the only creative lodging option, though. Officials are also planning to use cruise ships to house up to 60,000 fans visiting for the World Cup. And, of course, if all this still doesn’t fully accommodate visiting fans, there is always the most reliable option of all: Airbnb.

